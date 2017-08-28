37 - Submit Button

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WEEKLY UPDATES | VIEW ALL MICRO-INTERACTIONS
Good morning everyone! You remember the hover interaction from the beginning of this challenge? Well this is what that submit button would do when you actually click it. ✅ Hope you like it!
------------------------------------
Attached is a JSON file, and the After Effects file for reference.
If you like this series hit that L and leave me a comment on any feedback you may have on these animations.