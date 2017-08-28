Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
37 - Submit Button

37 - Submit Button interaction micro free gif confirmation button submit 50mi animation icon ui
WEEKLY UPDATES | VIEW ALL MICRO-INTERACTIONS

Good morning everyone! You remember the hover interaction from the beginning of this challenge? Well this is what that submit button would do when you actually click it. ✅ Hope you like it!

------------------------------------

Attached is a JSON file, and the After Effects file for reference.

37_-_submit_button.json
20 KB
37_-_submit_button.aep
300 KB
Hover effect still 2x
Rebound of
04 - Hover Effect
By Eddy Gann
Posted on Aug 28, 2017
Animation and user interface design.
