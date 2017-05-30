Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
04 - Hover Effect

04 - Hover Effect interaction micro free gif effect button hover 50mi animation icon ui
Hope everyone enjoyed Memorial Day! I'm starting this week back up with a simple 3D hover effect.

If anyone has some suggestions on how to make this animation compatible with the Lottie library, leave a comment down below. (I've attached the After Effects file for reference)
Edit: Got it! JSON file is now attached to this shot.

The rules: I will only be using black, white, and grey (very select use of red for error states and the like). This will be not only for the challenge, but also to make sure the focus is on the interaction and animation. Also, I will be trying my best to make sure these animations are compatible with the Lottie library so they can be used in web/software projects easily.

If you like this series hit that L and leave me a comment on any feedback you may have on these animations.

04_-_hover_effect.aep
hovereffect.json
Posted on May 30, 2017
    • Like