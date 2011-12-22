Ryan Clark

We're Open signs stores virb holidays
Part of a graphic I did for the Virb Holidays site, announcing my favorite upcoming feature: Store Integration!

Check it out and enter to win a free Virb site FOREVER.

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
