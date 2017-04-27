Cinema App Interactions

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
Today's shot continues the theme of cinema and movies and presents another set of interactions for a Cinema App. It's a UI design concept of a mobile application for the cinema chain. The previous shot featured interactions with the home screen showing the list of films and a screen of the particular film with all the necessary details. This time we show the flow of choosing and booking the seat. Choosing a particular showing, users can see the available seats, choose the ones they like and book them, paying right from the app.
To share more ideas we get working on design projects and concepts, we regularly update Tubik Blog with new articles. One of the latest post presents the article about
Information Architecture: Effective Techniques For Designers. Join in!
Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik