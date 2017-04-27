Cinema App Interactions

Hi guys!

Today's shot continues the theme of cinema and movies and presents another set of interactions for a Cinema App. It's a UI design concept of a mobile application for the cinema chain. The previous shot featured interactions with the home screen showing the list of films and a screen of the particular film with all the necessary details. This time we show the flow of choosing and booking the seat. Choosing a particular showing, users can see the available seats, choose the ones they like and book them, paying right from the app.

To share more ideas we get working on design projects and concepts, we regularly update Tubik Blog with new articles. One of the latest post presents the article about

Information Architecture: Effective Techniques For Designers. Join in!

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik