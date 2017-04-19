Despite the Internet, movie portals and super TV-sets we have in our homes, going to the cinema is still one of the most enjoyable and popular ways to spend free time either alone or together with friends and family. We follow the premiers, check the schedules, discuss acting and special effects afterward. Today our shot shows a sort of creative experiment: what would it look like if Tubik team designed a mobile application for the cinema chain? Here is a part of the outcome called Cinema App. The shot features interactions with the home screen showing the list of films and a screen of the particular film with all the necessary details. To see the details of UI, don't forget to check the attachment.

