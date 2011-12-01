Damian Vila

Fake banknote

Fake banknote money internet bank note bill pac-man blinky arcade pixel retro
A fake banknote for a supposed "Internet Bank". This was the 50 bill, featuring Pac-man and Blinky. All notes sported arcade characters. Only created this one.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
