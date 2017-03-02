Embrace the Vegetable

Atlantic is a neighborhood eatery in Savannah, Georgia focused on providing an authentic, high-quality culinary experience in a warm and inviting atmosphere. With a nonconformist menu and unique service philosophy, Atlantic needed a brand that conveyed authenticity, heart, and overall quality of experience.

Brand strategy determined that quiet confidence, as opposed to industry trendiness, was the way to go. Brand designer @Chase Turberville placed emphasis on the logotype system to convey refinement with approachability. Informed photography by @Alicja Colon entices the senses. And the significance of the owner’s service and dining philosophy comes alive in the communications elements.

We designed a lexicon for the restaurant that identifies the establishment ethos, mission statement, company standards, and key terminology for servers and staff. It ensures the proper internalization of the heart and intention behind the brand, as well as accurate expression of the brand in verbal communication touchpoints.

---

Looking for a creative agency? We would love to hear from you. Email us hello@focuslabllc.com

Our website / Instagram / Twitter