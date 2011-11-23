Robbie Pearce

Zerply Style Buttons

Zerply Style Buttons zerply button buttons email dribbble twitter heart of pixels
My newly designed website is live! Go see http://www.heartofpixels.com

For the footer I designed a set of buttons to match the brilliant Zerply Endorse widget by Luke Beard. :)

