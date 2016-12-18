Leo Leung

Process-guided interaction

Process-guided interaction
Hello dribbblers.
Yeah, I disappeared again for a while.

Due to physical fatigue reasons, I recently felt lack of inspiration, more serious, I had a very emotional resistance to the design. But thank god, after a period of rest, I recovered a lot.

Now I want to focus my energies on the project, wish I can finish it as soon as possible.

Thanks Ruslanlatypov for sharing this fantastic mockup.

- - MY PROJECTS - -

Renderoutre still 2x
Rebound of
ToFind's Map Nav Flow
By Leo Leung
Posted on Dec 18, 2016
