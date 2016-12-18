Process-guided interaction

Hello dribbblers.

Yeah, I disappeared again for a while.

Due to physical fatigue reasons, I recently felt lack of inspiration, more serious, I had a very emotional resistance to the design. But thank god, after a period of rest, I recovered a lot.

Now I want to focus my energies on the project, wish I can finish it as soon as possible.

Thanks Ruslanlatypov for sharing this fantastic mockup.

Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.