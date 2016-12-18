Process-guided interaction

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers.
Yeah, I disappeared again for a while.
Due to physical fatigue reasons, I recently felt lack of inspiration, more serious, I had a very emotional resistance to the design. But thank god, after a period of rest, I recovered a lot.
Now I want to focus my energies on the project, wish I can finish it as soon as possible.
Thanks Ruslanlatypov for sharing this fantastic mockup.
Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.