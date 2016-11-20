ToFind's Map Nav Flow

Hello dribbblers, long time no see :D

Cause my company's project ( Alibaba's Double 11 Global Shopping Carnival) absorbed all my energies in the last month, so I need some time to relax and adjust myself.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Wow I just found out that my followers broke through ten thousand, it mesns a lot to me.

A year ago, when I was engaged in software development, I got the idea to join the design industry, but for an engineering guy, this is definitely a big challenge.

I have attempted to give up, but you guys, friends, supporters, my eyes, let me adhere to them.

Has thanked everybody since extremely continuously to my support. Thanks!!!

------------------------------------------------------------------

Here's the follow-up to New Interaction Effect of ToFind's Cards Flow, thanks Ruslanlatypov for sharing this fantastic mockup.

Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.