ToFind's Map Nav Flow

Hello dribbblers, long time no see :D
Cause my company's project ( Alibaba's Double 11 Global Shopping Carnival) absorbed all my energies in the last month, so I need some time to relax and adjust myself.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Wow I just found out that my followers broke through ten thousand, it mesns a lot to me.
A year ago, when I was engaged in software development, I got the idea to join the design industry, but for an engineering guy, this is definitely a big challenge.
I have attempted to give up, but you guys, friends, supporters, my eyes, let me adhere to them.
Has thanked everybody since extremely continuously to my support. Thanks!!!
Here's the follow-up to New Interaction Effect of ToFind's Cards Flow, thanks Ruslanlatypov for sharing this fantastic mockup.
Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.