FinalTouch product interface osx apple software
This is my first app in the app store and my first post on dribbble. Excited to be here.

It allows you to create a hot key to slow down the speed of your mouse when you need extra precision.

http://www.finaltouchapp.com

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
