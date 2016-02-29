Stuart Regan

Last year I worked for a UK-based startup, and redesigned their whole application. Unfortunately it never released, and we parted ways after 12 months. I'm proud of the work I created there, so I'll be sharing some of what I worked on in 2015.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
