Jurgensen Script V3

OK. I think I'm where I want to be on this project. I took some of the advice given on my previous shot.

I experimented with bringing the "s" loop up closer to the baseline, but I wasn't happy with the result. It made the front of the word too interesting and left the back half kind of plain. The advice to push the top of the "s" above the surrounding letters also helps to make the back half of the word more interesting. It breaks up the monotony.