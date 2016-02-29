Jurgensen Script V3

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
OK. I think I'm where I want to be on this project. I took some of the advice given on my previous shot.
I experimented with bringing the "s" loop up closer to the baseline, but I wasn't happy with the result. It made the front of the word too interesting and left the back half kind of plain. The advice to push the top of the "s" above the surrounding letters also helps to make the back half of the word more interesting. It breaks up the monotony.