Tim Jurgensen

Jurgensen Script V2

Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen
  • Save
Jurgensen Script V2 script personal handlettering vector
Download color palette

Thanks to some great feedback from @Matt Whalley and @Kayley, I have reworked some of this lettering project. The "s" definitely got a makeover; I had been trying too hard to fit in that extra loop. I think the new "s" has a loop that balances out the one on the "r". I adjusted the thickness of the stems on the "n"s and brought the descender down a bit on the "g". The entire word got a bit wider tracking as well.

2d510dcb866b84b355251aff9cbb2015
Rebound of
Jurgensen Script v1
By Tim Jurgensen
View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen

More by Tim Jurgensen

View profile
    • Like