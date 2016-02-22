Jurgensen Script V2

Thanks to some great feedback from @Matt Whalley and @Kayley, I have reworked some of this lettering project. The "s" definitely got a makeover; I had been trying too hard to fit in that extra loop. I think the new "s" has a loop that balances out the one on the "r". I adjusted the thickness of the stems on the "n"s and brought the descender down a bit on the "g". The entire word got a bit wider tracking as well.