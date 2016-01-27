Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrograhic

Sprocket iOS 1.3 POP Prototype

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket iOS 1.3 POP Prototype test walkthrough tap prototype pop info mechanic bicycle bike search ios sprocket
Download color palette

This is an Android Studio capture of an iOS POP tap-through prototype I used to validate my Sprocket design on contractors, friends and iPhone-using cyclists before building.

The search button is cut off because I'm running the iOS-sized prototype on an N5. Transitions are staticy because of the POP server I guess, because its a prototype from early last year.

Sprocket for iOS will be available soon. If you cant wait, buy an old Android on craigslist for 30$:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sp ios 1 1 search
Rebound of
Sprocket iOS 1.1 Feed/Search
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2016
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like