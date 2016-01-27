Sprocket iOS 1.3 POP Prototype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is an Android Studio capture of an iOS POP tap-through prototype I used to validate my Sprocket design on contractors, friends and iPhone-using cyclists before building.
The search button is cut off because I'm running the iOS-sized prototype on an N5. Transitions are staticy because of the POP server I guess, because its a prototype from early last year.
Sprocket for iOS will be available soon. If you cant wait, buy an old Android on craigslist for 30$:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en