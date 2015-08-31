Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrograhic

Sprocket iOS 1.1 Feed/Search

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket iOS 1.1 Feed/Search green tooltip scroll brand catalog search fab home ios bicycle app sprocket
Download color palette

The idea is very much the same. Touching the circular search button on any page expands it to fill the whole screen and then displays the alphabetized list of brands with the quick-scroll tooltip.

+ I have thought about changing the sync icon color to white when its animating.

++ Thoughts on having the title in the search screen versus omitting it?

Check out the Android app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sprocket 1311 fab 03
Rebound of
Sprocket 1.3.1 Search FAB
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2015
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like