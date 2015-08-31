Sprocket iOS 1.1 Feed/Search

The idea is very much the same. Touching the circular search button on any page expands it to fill the whole screen and then displays the alphabetized list of brands with the quick-scroll tooltip.

+ I have thought about changing the sync icon color to white when its animating.

++ Thoughts on having the title in the search screen versus omitting it?

Check out the Android app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en