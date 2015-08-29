7
Sprocket 1.3.1 Search FAB

search brand catalog years tooltip scroll fab green android bicycle app sprocket
After observing users struggle with learning and ergonomics of the search bar I redesigned the UX to leverage an app-wide search FAB.

Tapping the FAB to search anywhere in the app, expands it across the whole screen, bringing the mechanic up to a higher z-level above all activities, to an alphabetized quick-scroll of all the brands we have catalogs for in the database.

Search activity UIX based on Android Tumblr/GoogleClock

Check out the Android app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sprocket Android 1.3 Search Bar
Posted on Aug 29, 2015
