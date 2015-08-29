Sprocket 1.3.1 Search FAB

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After observing users struggle with learning and ergonomics of the search bar I redesigned the UX to leverage an app-wide search FAB.
Tapping the FAB to search anywhere in the app, expands it across the whole screen, bringing the mechanic up to a higher z-level above all activities, to an alphabetized quick-scroll of all the brands we have catalogs for in the database.
Search activity UIX based on Android Tumblr/GoogleClock
Check out the Android app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en