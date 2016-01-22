Gyan Lakhwani

Delhi Dribbble Meetup!

stickers meetups india new delhi delhi meetup
Hello, Delhi designers!
Here's a chance to hang out with other designers, eat, and talk design.
This is an informal event, so just click on Count Me In on the RSVP page and show up!

RSVP and more details here.

Feel free to reach out to me on Facebook for any questions.

P.S. There will be stickers!

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
