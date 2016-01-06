Shea O'Connor

Geronimo: Close-Up 4

Shea O'Connor
Shea O'Connor
  • Save
Geronimo: Close-Up 4 kids colorful graphic pattern illustration vector war chief native american feathers detail geronimo
Download color palette

Oh heyyy pretty feathers! This is the last detail shot of Geronimo. I'll upload my last RULER soon!

Shea O'Connor
Shea O'Connor

More by Shea O'Connor

View profile
    • Like