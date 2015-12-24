Jeff Smith

Little Green Dude

Little Green Dude gun helmet military vector design plastic toy man army green
It's almost as fun to set them up as it is to knock them down.

Rebound of
Holiday Playoff! Design Your Favorite Toy as a Kid
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
