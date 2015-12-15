Holiday Playoff! Design Your Favorite Toy as a Kid

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Reminder to fill out this form after submitting your rebound.
It's our final playoff of 2015!
This playoff has a twist...for every rebound Sticker Mule will donate $5 to Toys For Tots to provide toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.
This playoff design a sticker of your favorite toy from holidays past.
How to enter:
1. Design a sticker that represents your favorite holiday toy as a kid.
2. Rebound this shot by Thursday, December 24 at 11:59PM EST.
3. Fill out this form.
Grand Prize - 10 winners
(5 most liked, 5 hand-picked)
• $100 store credit to use on Sticker Mule or Button Frog
• 50 stickers (3" x 3") printed with your winning design
• Winners will be announced on or after Tuesday 12/29.
All entries receive
• $25 Sticker Mule store credit
* * *
A big thanks to Gustavo Zambelli for another brilliant playoff shot!