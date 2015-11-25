Misha Heesakkers

Day 024 - Daily UI - Boardingpass

Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
  • Save
Day 024 - Daily UI - Boardingpass boardingpass dailyui day 24
Download color palette

Just came back from a short holiday in Prague.
I used my iOS boardingpass of my flight back home for the dailyui challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Misha Heesakkers

View profile
    • Like