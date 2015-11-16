Daniel Ariza

Compton

Compton
We created a tool for presenting your work remotely. We've been using it internally with great success. Now we're hoping that it might help you too. If you ever have to show your work to clients remotely then you sound like you might be a great beta user for Compton.

Learn more here.

Sign up to be a beta user.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
