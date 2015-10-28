DKNG

Valencia Gold

Valencia Gold
First up in the spring was Valencia Gold, a golden ale brewed with Valencia Oranges and orange blossom honey. Valencia Gold celebrates the Mission District of San Francisco during the 1850s gold rush era. The artwork includes Mission Dolores Church in a street scene representing the city’s skyline at the time.

