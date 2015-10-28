Almanac Beer Co. Seasonal Bottles

2015 let us check an important item off of our bucket list - having the opportunity to design a beer label. Almanac Beer Co. is a quickly growing brewery based in San Francisco, and specializes in unique, fresh and barrel aged beers using local ingredients. We worked with Almanac to design their new line of fresh, seasonal beers which are all based on historic eras in San Francisco’s history. As for the bottles themselves, instead of a typical paper label, the seasonal bottles feature a full 360º wrap, screen printed directly onto the glass.

To learn more visit our full blog post.