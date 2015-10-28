Almanac Beer Co. Seasonal Bottles

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2015 let us check an important item off of our bucket list - having the opportunity to design a beer label. Almanac Beer Co. is a quickly growing brewery based in San Francisco, and specializes in unique, fresh and barrel aged beers using local ingredients. We worked with Almanac to design their new line of fresh, seasonal beers which are all based on historic eras in San Francisco’s history. As for the bottles themselves, instead of a typical paper label, the seasonal bottles feature a full 360º wrap, screen printed directly onto the glass.
To learn more visit our full blog post.