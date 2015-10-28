Nicolas Quod

Day 4 - Framer.js - My Friends

social way localize page framerjs friends maps prototyping prototype framer
Today my bias was to improve my understanding of interaction with Layer States, animation and Page Control.

Feel free to give me advice or opinion, I share this in order to have constructive feedback and to improve my work

See you at the next step.

See the project here :
Framer.js Project

Rebound of
My Friends - iOS app Concept
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
