Nicolas Quod

My Friends - iOS app Concept

Nicolas Quod
Nicolas Quod
  • Save
My Friends - iOS app Concept localize gps iphone app ios friend maps
Download color palette

There's my app sprint of the day

The purpose of the application is to locate your closest friends and give you a quick way to reach them.

A Framer.js prototype is already in preparation!

See you at the next step.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Nicolas Quod
Nicolas Quod
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nicolas Quod

View profile
    • Like