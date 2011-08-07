Valerie Letens

Save an animal

Valerie Letens
Valerie Letens
  • Save
Save an animal nonprofit animals auction web platform animal colors pink webdesign chicken
Download color palette

Web design made for an online donation campaign by Vets without Borders. Concept: saving animals by selling your old stuff on their platform and bidding on items with animal lives as credit value. This project was part of my end-terms in Digital Design and I'm currently tweaking it.
--> full screen version http://drp.so/mvWrTA4

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Valerie Letens
Valerie Letens

More by Valerie Letens

View profile
    • Like