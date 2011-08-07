Save an animal

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Web design made for an online donation campaign by Vets without Borders. Concept: saving animals by selling your old stuff on their platform and bidding on items with animal lives as credit value. This project was part of my end-terms in Digital Design and I'm currently tweaking it.
--> full screen version http://drp.so/mvWrTA4