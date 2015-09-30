Justas Galaburda

Neon Icons!

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Neon Icons! target equaliser chat image picture note smile signs neon icons icon outline
Download color palette

Let it shine!

By the way! You can get my Grumpy tees for the limited time on Cotton Bureau:
GET YOUR GRUMPY TEES NOW!

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like