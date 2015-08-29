7
Retrograhic

Sprocket 1.3.1 Search in Action

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket 1.3.1 Search in Action data model year catalog green motion search fab android bicycle app sprocket
Download color palette

An Android Studio capture of the Sprocket search system in action

edit: forgot to turn on loop-forever for this GIF :(

Check out the Android app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sprocket 1311 fab 03
Rebound of
Sprocket 1.3.1 Search FAB
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2015
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like