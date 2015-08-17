Firecracker Illustrations

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Got the chance to help @Jonah Stuart and the others at Firecracker to spice up their beauuutiful redesign of their web application and new site.
The request from the team was to inject some life and fun into it all, keeping things loose and fun. There's plenty more to do (and some more illustrations not seen here) that we'll be doing.
The spinner down right looks a bit out of place in this shot, but that's just because i didn't include any other of the illustrations with yellow / much red. They jive much better on the site thanks to the wonderful Jonah :)
More to come but check out what's going on over at
http://www.firecracker.me/product/firecracker-do and i guess if you're a doctor type person then you should just use the product too cuz it's super duper nice!