Firecracker Illustrations

Firecracker Illustrations spinner book apple medical md doctor flash cards compass
Got the chance to help @Jonah Stuart and the others at Firecracker to spice up their beauuutiful redesign of their web application and new site.

The request from the team was to inject some life and fun into it all, keeping things loose and fun. There's plenty more to do (and some more illustrations not seen here) that we'll be doing.

The spinner down right looks a bit out of place in this shot, but that's just because i didn't include any other of the illustrations with yellow / much red. They jive much better on the site thanks to the wonderful Jonah :)

More to come but check out what's going on over at
http://www.firecracker.me/product/firecracker-do and i guess if you're a doctor type person then you should just use the product too cuz it's super duper nice!

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
