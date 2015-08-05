Fc Compass Shot

Quick shot of something I'm working on for firecracker, an application that helps med students prepare for their big giant tests. This was a sillier inbetween icon i wanted to share. The icon is to illustrate the idea that the app will automatically update your required questions and 'homework' without you having to do anything, and regardless of how you treat the app / perform in answering the questions. Sort of a 'always pointing you to medical exam success' sort of a thing.

Well im up until 4:30am and i dont thik any of the above makes sense but hopefully you like the colors!

@2x for some weird useless grittiness that im not using in the final icons!