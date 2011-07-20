Drew Melton

Thank You Final

Drew Melton
Drew Melton
  • Save
Thank You Final design typography lettering phraseology process
Download color palette

Just finished that sketch off from yesterday (finally). Go check out the final here: http://goo.gl/Lb4fS

D9aeca2845b4ff226b50a18af975e868
Rebound of
Thank You Sketch
By Drew Melton
View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Drew Melton
Drew Melton

More by Drew Melton

View profile
    • Like