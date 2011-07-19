Drew Melton

Thank You Sketch

sketch type design inspiration lettering rough
Working on a thank you lettering piece for someone based on the Phraseology piece "Till Death do us Part". I think the "U" is a bit tall.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
