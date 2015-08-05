RaiseNoChicken

Cluelessness

Cluelessness collaboration illustration poster clueless infographic design
So, a collaboration with some talented coworkers on a little project we dreamed up for ourselves. Well, it was actually a fellow co-worker who thought this one up, but we all pitched in and it's finally taking shape. Count them. The 50 outfits of clueless. (I heard there were 63, but I went through the film myself and only saw 50)

