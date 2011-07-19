Oykun Yilmaz

slideshow tabs

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Hire Me
  • Save
slideshow tabs green blue brown red tabs slideshow web design web ui website navigation texture button helvetica web
Download color palette

Here is a part of slideshow and navigation at homepage. slideshow bullets are like tabs.

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
Hire Me

More by Oykun Yilmaz

View profile
    • Like