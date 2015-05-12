Benjamin Krogh
Opal

Opal Icons

Benjamin Krogh
Opal
Benjamin Krogh for Opal
  • Save
Opal Icons software icons software svg custom icons icon set interface ui minimal clean opal icons
Download color palette

Been working hard on some new icons to use across Opal, these are a part of that effort. Each one is based on a 16x16 grid and can be scaled as needed.

Our dev team implemented these as SVGs that can be infinitely flexible as we need, which is super rad. No more sprites!

If you dig it, follow our team here on Dribbble to see what we're working on.

Opal
Opal
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Opal

View profile
    • Like