Opal Icons

Been working hard on some new icons to use across Opal, these are a part of that effort. Each one is based on a 16x16 grid and can be scaled as needed.
Our dev team implemented these as SVGs that can be infinitely flexible as we need, which is super rad. No more sprites!
