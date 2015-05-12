Chris Lowe

CSS Drop Cap - D

CSS Drop Cap - D
(3)D drop cap!

Set in Passion One from Google Fonts, this uses mix-blend-mode set to screen to get the white cross section of red, green, blue. You could do some neat stuff with before and afters and blend modes to get an anaglyph 3d effect.

Posted on May 12, 2015
