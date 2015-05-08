Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mybutler Application

Mybutler Application
App icon for an application that splits reaturant bills among users seamlessly. It is a classroom project for the semester 4 design project at the National Institute of Design, Bangalore. More to come.

Posted on May 8, 2015
