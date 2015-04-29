Danielle Vicosa

Blog - elviovicosa.com (responsive)

Danielle Vicosa
Danielle Vicosa
  • Save
Blog - elviovicosa.com (responsive) development software flat design web blog responsive
Download color palette

elviovicosa.com

Development of the website and blog for Elvio Vicosa. Both site and blog are responsive, and they were created with the content in mind, making it really clean and easy to read the technical posts.

Site: www.elviovicosa.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Danielle Vicosa
Danielle Vicosa

More by Danielle Vicosa

View profile
    • Like