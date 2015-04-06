Jory Raphael

X-Men Icons

First Avengers. Then Justice League. Now X-Men. The superhero icons continue!

I think my favorite part of these icons is Wolverine's stubble.

You can check these out, plus more icons on my Instagram profile: http://instagram.com/sensibleworld

Rebound of
Justice League Icons
By Jory Raphael
