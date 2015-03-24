Jory Raphael

Justice League Icons

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
  • Save
Justice League Icons year of icons superhero superman batman wonder woman dc icon
Download color palette

Another batch of superhero icons. This time focusing on the DC side of the equation.

A5edaf5140543f0dca85a3bbdf5def79
Rebound of
Avengers Icons
By Jory Raphael
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
I draw (very small) pictures.

More by Jory Raphael

View profile
    • Like