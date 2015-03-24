Eli Schiff

Critical Sharks Part IV: Fear of Apple

This week's post discusses the dearth of much-needed criticism of Apple in the software community. Whether it comes to visual design, software bugs, developer relations, App Review or the unsustainability of indie development in the App Store, I aim to find out how the community has been scared into silence. Head over and give the final post in the Critical Sharks series a read.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
