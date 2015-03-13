Lulu Tang

African Night

Lulu Tang
Lulu Tang
  • Save
African Night african night poster logo
Download color palette

A long time ago, I worked on a poster/flyer/ticket/booklet set for the University of Louisville's African Student Union's African Night 2014.

This was the general theme I landed on after doing quite a bit of research on their theme of African kings/queens. I love the vibrant colors and patterns used throughout their culture.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Lulu Tang
Lulu Tang

More by Lulu Tang

View profile
    • Like