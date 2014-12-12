Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Nucleo - Coming Soon

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Nucleo - Coming Soon icons nucleo set settings lightning svg
Download color palette

It's been 6 months since we launched @CodyHouse. The project is doing great, therefore I decided to stop working for clients and focus all my time on it, as well as start planning our first huge product for the design community: Nucleo.

I can't reveal any detail at this stage. I will just say that it's a set of icons with super powers!

Here is the landing page where you can subscribe to get notified once we launch in 2015:

http://nucleoapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 12, 2014
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like