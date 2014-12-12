Nucleo - Coming Soon

It's been 6 months since we launched @CodyHouse. The project is doing great, therefore I decided to stop working for clients and focus all my time on it, as well as start planning our first huge product for the design community: Nucleo.

I can't reveal any detail at this stage. I will just say that it's a set of icons with super powers!

http://nucleoapp.com/