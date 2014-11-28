Stantive Intranet

Ash Edmundson

A demo site showing a fully integrated and branded intranet for an enterprise-level commerce company.

The goal was to help give the potential users of Stantive Technologies a view of what it could look like to build a dynamic place for communication and collaboration across their organization.

Created with the wonderful team at bv02 for Stantive Technologies Group.

