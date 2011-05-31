Callum Chapman

Options - Done Button

Callum Chapman
Callum Chapman
  • Save
Options - Done Button iphone ios apple mobile user interface ui done button orange silver grey gray texture tick checkbox options settings user interface
Download color palette

Not 100% sure about the "Done" button yet. Might change it to a turquoise/blue colour yet. What do you think?

Callum Chapman
Callum Chapman

More by Callum Chapman

View profile
    • Like