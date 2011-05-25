Pawel Kadysz

Twitter & Facebook widget

Pawel Kadysz
Pawel Kadysz
  • Save
Twitter & Facebook widget facebook twitter widget blue psd free button web
Download color palette

125px wide, perfect for sidebars. Grab the PSD.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Pawel Kadysz
Pawel Kadysz

More by Pawel Kadysz

View profile
    • Like