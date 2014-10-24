Brandon Meier

Ski Lake Tahoe Logo ski lake tahoe logo lettering
One option presented for the Ski Lake Tahoe logo redesign. I did this last year sometime and I really liked it, but the client didn't.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
