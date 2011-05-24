Tyler Galpin

Don't worry, it's not "yet another photo app"

Tyler Galpin
Tyler Galpin
  • Save
Don't worry, it's not "yet another photo app" redacted
Download color palette

Haven't redacted anything in a while, so I figured "Hey, what the heck. Let's give 'er a go."

Also, coming to an iPhone near you.

2242c9edd4258f0df3f52f70b92d2ec5
Rebound of
iPhone Preview
By Tyler Galpin
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Tyler Galpin
Tyler Galpin

More by Tyler Galpin

View profile
    • Like